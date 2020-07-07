Thomas (Tommy) Claude Weathersbee, 71, of Galveston, Texas, joined his beloved Lord and Savior on July 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 11:00am Saturday July 11, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550 with Dr. Bob Bullock of West Isle Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Tommy was born on February 12th, 1949, in Hereford, Texas, to Claude and Frances Weathersbee. The family later moved to Floydada, where he graduated from Floydada High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University, and was employed at Texas Utilities for 35 years, achieving the position of director. He subsequently retired to Galveston in 2012, where he has resided for the past 8 years.
During his adult life, Tommy focused on serving his Lord in many capacities. He was highly respected and admired for his faith and witness by all who knew him. He became a leader in the various churches he served, teaching and encouraging all to grow in the Lord and reach their highest potential. Utilizing his love for skiing, he, along with a few other Christian men, formed the Christian men’s ski group, “The Gorillas.” He has led this group for the past 35 years, nurturing and teaching men of all ages.
Tommy organized and participated in mission trips to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Korea, England, Romania, Latvia, and Kenya. He also led a group from West Isle Presbyterian Church to Israel, making the land of Jesus come to life.
Here in Galveston, he and Dr. Bullock formed Island Men’s Fellowship, and these men were dear to him. Again, his passionate teaching and encouragement reached all ages and denominations of men, and provided much joy for him.
Tommy will always be remembered for his zest for life, sense of adventure and love of travel, humor, love of music and love for his Lord. Every life he touched is a part of his legacy.
Tommy leaves his wife of 48 years, Coleta, and children Andee Hitzfeld, Neil Weathersbee and Suzannah Yoder, as well as 7 beloved grandsons. He lived well and was loved dearly. “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Island Men’s Fellowship, in care of West Isle Presbyterian Church.
