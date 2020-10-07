Capado
Funeral service for Antonia Copado will be held today at 12:00noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Divin
Celebration of life service for Evelyn Divin will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Funeral Home in Santa Fe, TX.
Joseph
Funeral service for Selena Joseph will be held today at 11:00am at Mainland Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Lawson
Graveside service for Lindsey Lawson will be held today at 10:00am at Rosewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Humble, TX
Mayfield
Celebration of life service for Elnora Mayfield will be held today at. 11:00am at Pinegrove Cemetery in Nacogdoches, TX.
