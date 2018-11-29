(June 14, 1944 – November 24, 2018)
William “Bill” Silverberg, 74, died Saturday, November 24, 2018.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Raquel (Garcia) Silverberg, his daughter Valerie Stroup and husband Chad Stroup and his son Curtis Edwin Silverberg.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.
His large family and numerous friends will greatly miss him.
Bill was born in Beaumont, Texas, and later made Crystal Beach his home. There he attended Bay Vue United Methodist Church and Community Church. Bill’s favorite hobby was salt water fishing on the Gulf Coast.
A memorial service in honor of Bill will be held on Saturday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. in Bay Vue United Methodist Church, Crystal Beach, Texas. Lunch will be served in Fellowship Hall following the memorial.
Raquel extends her love and gratitude to Dr. Hughes and Texas Home Health for their continuous love and support. The family requests donations be sent to Bay Vue UMC or Community Church of Crystal Beach in lieu of flowers.
