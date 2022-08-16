Joyce Chambers Maxey

GALVESTON — Joyce Marie Chambers Maxey was born on February 2, 1960, in Galveston, Texas to parents Annabell and Joseph Chambers. Joyce attended Ball High School. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and served as a member of Avenue L Baptist Church. Joyce was a dedicated manager at Wendy's on the Seawall for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by her coworkers. Joyce enjoyed watching football and going to the casinos with her family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Maxey; sister, Merelene Chambers; brothers, Wilery, Herbert, Joseph, and Lawrance Chambers; mother-in-law, Margaret Maxey; brothers-in-law, Johnny, and Reece Maxey; sister-in-law, Karen Maxey; nephews, Derion, Kevin, Brandon and Paul; and niece, Shirley.
Joyce answered the call to rest in the arms of her savior on August 10, 2022.
Joyce is survived by her sisters, Ruth Chambers, Shirley Benjamin, and Mary Winn; brother, Gregory Chambers; sisters-in-law, Brenda McKinney (Lafayette), Medina Bernstine (Levy), Gloria Woods (Otto), Delores Armstrong (Ronald), Eva Guidry, and Jacqueline Maxey; brother-in-law, Daniel Maxey (Shunta), two devoted friends Diane and Elanie, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12 noon, with a funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Michael Dwyer, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Please visit the website at www.erjfm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.