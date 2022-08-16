Joyce Chambers Maxey

GALVESTON — Joyce Marie Chambers Maxey was born on February 2, 1960, in Galveston, Texas to parents Annabell and Joseph Chambers. Joyce attended Ball High School. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and served as a member of Avenue L Baptist Church. Joyce was a dedicated manager at Wendy's on the Seawall for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by her coworkers. Joyce enjoyed watching football and going to the casinos with her family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Maxey; sister, Merelene Chambers; brothers, Wilery, Herbert, Joseph, and Lawrance Chambers; mother-in-law, Margaret Maxey; brothers-in-law, Johnny, and Reece Maxey; sister-in-law, Karen Maxey; nephews, Derion, Kevin, Brandon and Paul; and niece, Shirley.

