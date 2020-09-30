Winphra Schaeper, age 86 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Alvin, Texas. Winphra was born December 8, 1933 in Hewitt, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe for over 63 years. She was a longtime bus driver for Santa Fe ISD, retiring in 2000 with 25 years of service to the district. Winphra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Winphra married her husband Harold in 1950 and was married for 66 years until his passing. She loved to cook for her family on holidays and family gatherings. Winphra was a great seamstress, which gave her great pride in sewing for all of her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Schaeper; sons, Lloyd Schaeper and Rickey Schaeper; grandchildren, Jarold Lewis and Kristal Lewis; parents, Lloyd and Zeffie Renfro; brother, Max Renfro.
Winphra is survived by her daughter, Deborah Schaeper Santini and husband Tony; sons, Sammy Schaeper, Danny Schaeper and wife Cindy; daughter in law, Kim Schaeper; sister, Frances Oxner; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers: Michael Schaeper, Clint Schaeper, Randal Schaeper, Chris Knapp, Glenn Schanzer II, and Kent Dearmond.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in Winphra's honor to your local SPCA or to a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home with Glenn Schanzer II officiating. Interment will be held at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
