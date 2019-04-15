Benito “Benny” Salinas Jr. was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX, surrounded by his beloved family.
Benny fought and beat aggressive prostate cancer in November 2014 and had been cancer-free for a little over three years when he started feeling ill in December 2017. He valiantly fought an unrelated and rare form of cancer, bile duct cancer within the liver, these past 15 months with determination to once again beat this horrible disease. Despite his fight, his love for life, and his desire to stay on earth with his family and loved ones, the Lord saw fit to have Benny in His Kingdom to serve as an inspiration of hope, determination, love and awareness instead.
Benny is preceded in death by his father, Benito “Benny” Salinas Sr.; sister, Sonia Perez; and niece, Crystal Lozano.
Benny is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife, Amy Salinas; son and #1, Gavin; mother, Lupe Salinas; sisters and brothers, Laura Lozano and husband, Danny; Victor Salinas; Bertha Riedel and husband, Mike; Diana Ybarra and husband Tino; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shari Taylor and Steve Mordente; brother-in-law, Lee Taylor, Jr. and wife, Thelma; Nancy (Angel) Sliter and husband, Drew; nieces and nephews: Alicia Massey and husband, John; Stephanie Burns and husband, Will; Joseph Perez and wife, Christina; Luis Perez; Justin Riedel; Jessica Riedel; Stephen Ybarra; Daniel Lozano, Jr.; Dylan Ybarra; Breann Taylor; K’Lee Taylor; Cornelle Mack-Taylor; Jaycia Mack; and Elijah Atkins; great nieces and great nephews: Roderick “Rocky” Gasaway and girlfriend Cathy Creamer, Anjelica August and Ella Burns; and great great nieces, Lena and Jordan Gasaway.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A reception will follow in the St. Patrick Parish Life Center.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Houston Hospice and/or give blood to The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Benny’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
