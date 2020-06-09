HOUSTON—
Lawrence Edward Blanks, 70, peacefully passed away June 3, 2020 at the Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center.
Lawrence was born August 6, 1949, to Ceceile Elliott and Lawrence Blanks at John Sealy Hospital. He was a U S. veteran and a native of Galveston, Texas.
He was a preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Rosa Lee McFarland; sister, Gwendolyn Blanks Phillips; and brother, Lawrence (Butch) Blanks.
He is survived by one daughter, Leveina Felton Bennett; two grandchildren, Billy Ray Matthews, Jr., Ayshia Moore; one great grandson, Keandre Waters; two sisters, Brenda J. Davis Guillory and Margaret Blanks. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.There will be no services for Mr. Blanks.
