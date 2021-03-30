Donald Faust, Sr.
Services for Donald Faust, Sr. will be held at 5:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
Bluitt-Wilson
Services for Mary Bluitt-Wilson will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Mt Gilead Baptist Church, 823 FM 1765, LaMarque, TX
