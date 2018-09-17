Birdie Lee Johnston Brantley, 91, of Baytown, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, at the San Jacinto Methodist Hospital.
Birdie was born September 25, 1926, in Lampasas, to parents; Kyle and Agnes Bird Johnston, a former resident of Ingram, and has resided in the Baytown are for the past 14 years.
Birdie and her husband owned and operated E. P. Brantley Asphalt and Paving, was a member of the Eastern Star, and Baptist by faith. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband and cats.
Mrs. Brantley was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Evan P. Brantley, sisters: Kyleine Scales, Aubrey Searcy, Bertha Nell Lohec, and Margie Holifield, and brothers: John Johnston and Boyd Johnston.
She is survived by her brother: Walter “Leo” Johnston, her sweetheart: Gerald Chapman, special friend: Sheila Chapman, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown with interment following at Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe.
Crespo & Jirrels Funeral and Cremation Services, 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521. 281-839-0700 • www.crespoandjirrels.com
