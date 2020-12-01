James Kirkpatrick Holt, 74 passed away November 23, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born August 19, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama to William and Leone Holt. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and also retired from Shipley Donuts as general manager after 43 years of service.
James was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret Cecile “Ceil” Holt, and brothers Dennis and Alfred Holt.
Survivors include his wife, Azucena Hernandez; daughters, Lisa Holt-Jasek (Ron), Tina Burness (Brad), Traci Hrabovsky (Dale), and Angie Rendon (Robert); sisters, Tina, Mary, Robin and Martha. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chelsey, Rachael, Kirby, Raoul II, Richard, Riley, Taylor, Crysta , and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Acre, Raoul III, River, Nash and Braelynn.
Services will be held 9:00 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
