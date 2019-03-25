Rita A. Moreno, 69, of Texas City passed away March 22, 2019. She was born in Nuevo Ideal, Durango, Mexico on March 20, 2019 to Epifaño Avila and Rosario Nevarez. She was married to Brijido V. Moreno for 48 years. Rita worked as a caregiver. Rita loved to play bingo and other games, but most of all she loved being with her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Epifaño Avila (father), Rosario Nevarez (mother), Adan Avila Nevarez (brother), and Aurora Nevarez (sister).
Left to cherish Rita’s memory are her husband Brijido V. Moreno (Beto), daughter Rosie Valdez, son-in-law Aris Valdez, son Robert Moreno, and granddaughter Sarah Lopez. She also leaves behind two sisters Consuelo Barragan, Dolores Avila Nevarez, 4 brothers Felipe A. Nevarez, Efren A. Nevarez, Juan Pablo A. Nevarez, and Cecilio A. Nevarez. Rita is also survived by many nieces and nephews, sister-in-laws, and brother-in-laws who cared much for her.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27 from 12:00-12:30PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East. A Celebration of Rita’s life will begin at 12:30. Immediately following she will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
