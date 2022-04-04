Judy Biggs

GALVESTON, TX — Judith Ellen Sandy Young Biggs died April 1, 2022 in Galveston. Born Nov. 13, 1938 in Champaign, IL to Gerald and Margaret Sandy, Judy lived in Kansas City, KS from ages 2-14 and then Lubbock, TX where she graduated from Lubbock High and then the University of North Texas. She married her college sweetheart Jim Young. They moved to Galveston, TX in 1961 and raised two sons, Ron and Monte Young.
Judy was a Girl Scout Field Director and later served on the South Texas Girl Scout Council. She was a school volunteer and President of the Rosenberg Elementary PTA. She was very active at the First Presbyterian Church of Galveston, where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, taught Sunday School, and served over the years as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. She was employed as the Executive Secretary and Office Manager at the Rosenberg Library for 24 years. For over 30 years, Judy belonged to NAMI Gulf Coast (National Alliance for Mental Illness) and served for 7 years on the board of Texas NAMI.
After Jim died in 1989, she found love on the dance floor and married Bill Biggs in 1995. Judy and Bill took lessons, then taught ballroom dancing until social activities stopped when the pandemic struck in 2020. Judy loved playing bridge, Mahjongg, and many other games, having lunch with friends, and shopping. She did it all with her very best friend of nearly 60 years, Joan Hyatt.
Judy was predeceased by her brother Bill Sandy. Survivors include Bill Biggs, sons Ronald and Monte Young, Ronny Biggs (Michelle), David Biggs (Jamie); grandchildren Gabe Biggs, Danielle Biggs Garza (Adam), William Biggs, Clayton Young, Jack Young; and a great grandson Maddon Garza.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston on Friday April 8th at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, NAMI Gulf Coast (PO Box 4096, Alvin, TX 77512) or a charity of your choice.
