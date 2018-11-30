Mathis
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frederick Mathis Jr. will be held at 9 A.M. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
Copeland
Funeral services for Shirley Copeland will be held at 11 a.m. at Shiloh AME Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Manjarez
Funeral services for Oscar Manjarez, Sr. will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Rivaux
Funeral service for George Rivaux III will be held at 10 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Stewart
Memorial services Betty Stewart will be held at 4 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City.
Bruno
Celebration of Life services for Sheila Bruno will be held at 1 p.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Bennett
Services for Steve Bennett will be held at 10 a.m. at St Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1410 41st St., Galveston, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Anderson
Celebration of Life service for Mary Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Ransom
Funeral services for Oselle Ransom will be held at 10 a.m. at McKinney Memorial U.M.C, 1607 Nash St. in La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Temple
Funeral services for Gregory Temple will be held at 2 p.m. at Spiritual True Church, 2915 Ave M ½, Galveston, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Gregg
Funeral services for Cecelia Gregg will be held at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Quintanilla
Services for Mary Quintanilla will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City.
Hufstetler
Funeral services for Kenneth Hufstetler will be held at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson conducted by Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Ashworth
A memorial eulogy for Reyna Ashworth will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517 & 646 W.
Wooley
Services for Sandra Wooley will be held at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
Lorentz
Memorial services for Dorothy Lorentz will be held at 2 p.m. at Brookdale, 17705 Red Oak Drive in Houston.
Chide
Graveside services for Marie Chide will be held at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
