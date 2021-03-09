WICHITA FALLS, TX — Cale C. Baker, 41, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital in Plano, TX. He was born June 24, 1979, in Texas City, TX.
He pursued modern technology at La Marque High School. He was very tech-savvy and had established a home based PC repair business as “The Computer Dr.” including a You Tube Channel sharing lessons to build a home hot air generator. He was artistic, and quite a sentimental person loved by many.
He is survived by his mother Lisa (Gary) Sanders, his father Mark (Renee) Baker, brothers Matt & Robert Baker, along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Graveside service friends welcome (Masks recommended) will be March 12, 2021 at 2:00pm. This service will be at Galveston County Memorial Park, 7301 Memorial St. Hitchcock TX. 77563, followed by gathering of family and friends for fellowship and food at his dad’s house (Address will be provided at the service).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.