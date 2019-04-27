Jack Dempsey Whiteley, 97 of Texas City passed away peacefully April 23, 2019. He was born November 2, 1921 in the county close to San Gabriel near Rockdale Texas to Abner and Mary (Chalmers) Whiteley. He was named after world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey who was legendary in the 1920’s.
Jack Dempsey Whiteley played football and graduated from San Gabriel High. His family were farmers who were well known for abundant cotton crops produced by their hard work and plow mules. They went through The Great Depression of the 1930’s. Jack Whiteley joined the United States Army June 19, 1942. He was a medic and spent time in North Africa and many places in Europe and was captured by the Germans. He spent nearly 11 months as a prisoner of war and went from 180 lbs. to 110 lbs. When he was liberated by the Russian Army he returned to Texas Sep. 5, 1945. He enjoyed some good home cooking then moved to Texas City where he was hired at Pan Am Refinery (BP/Amoco). He was on a high platform and saw smoke and flames in the Texas City harbor and soon witnessed the explosion of the Texas City Disaster in 1947. His daughter was born in 1948. He worked in the instrumentation dept. for many years until retirement. He loved all animals, gardening, raising cattle, Houston Astros and spending time with his 2 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abner and Mary Whiteley; brothers, Julius (J.R.) Whiteley, Edward (Buster) Whiteley, Chalmers (C.D.) Whiteley and sisters, Ovalla Parker, Emmagene Brooks, Mildred Robison, and Nell Helmke.
He is survived by brother Carl (Dick) Whiteley; his daughter, Toni Whiteley Eldridge; his granddaughter, Tina Davis and grandson James Eldridge; great grandchildren, Michaela Buchanan, Sherri Buchanan, Michael Jack Buchanan, Shayla Eldridge and J’Lynn Eldridge and many nieces and nephews. He had 2 close friends that will miss visiting with him and bringing him cookies and joking around, Ronda Wiegand and Donny Bray.
Thank you to everyone who helped make his life easier the last few years. He was a great veteran and will be missed by many, especially his daughter.
In his honor his family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM and a memorial service will by Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson, Texas. A burial with military honors will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:30pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Lane#2 from Veterans Memorial Parkway, Houston, Texas.
