Mark Collin Elsden passed away at his residence on January 23, 2019, surrounded by close friends and family. Mark was born on July 2, 1934, in the District of Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia to Henry Erico Elsden and Bertha Matilda Elsden. Along with his eight siblings, Mark grew up on a working farm and excelled as a young man in, not only academics, but in sports mastering cricket, one of the earliest organized and most popular sports in Australia.
Mark was able to travel the world as he worked in oil exploration for Western Geophysical as a Chief Gun Mechanic but made Galveston his lifelong home. Mark lived on Postoffice Street in the Melrose Building on the corner of 19th Street since 1994 and enjoyed the outdoors riding his bike all around town. Mark was an avid reader and enjoyed watching game shows especially Jeopardy. One of his biggest joys was meeting friends at O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub to enjoy a Fosters, the beer of his homeland. Even after his illness kept him closer to home, he enjoyed sitting outside his building relaxing and visiting with neighbors.
Mark is survived by his sisters Lorna and Gwen along with numerous nieces and nephews in Australia Sister-in-Laws, Liz Kenney and husband Don, Esther Cruz and husband Phil Coughlin and Virgie Diaz De Leon and nieces Lauren and Annie Kenney all of Galveston.
Immense gratitude to all who loved and cared for Mark over the years. A special heartfelt thank you to Esther Cruz and Virgie Diaz De Leon who lovingly cared for Mark in his final days.
A Memorial Life Celebration will take place on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Valiant Church, 2002 Postoffice Street in Galveston from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.