Scott Timothy Mattos passed away Thursday, June 6, at his home in San Leon, TX.
Scott is survived by his only son, Christopher Roberts, of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Liam (age 4) and Landon (age 5); and five siblings, Patrick Mattos and wife Cynthia of Asheville, NC, Virginia Arnold of Orlando, FL, Jonathan Mattos and his wife Robin of Maitland, FL, Elizabeth Field of Penrose, NC, and Sandra Mattos of Orlando, FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Lloyd Mattos in 1998.
Scott was born September 26, 1957 in Sacramento, CA and graduated high school in Brevard, NC, served in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to 1980, including an overseas tour.
He later attended college and worked for NASA as an Email Administrator then later as an employee of Enterprise Trucking where he was a valued colleague and friend to many.
Scott had battled cancer years earlier and passed away early Thursday. He voluntarily took care of several feral cats that lived near him, a family of racoons and still enjoyed his astronomy and was a member of several astronomical organizations.
There will be a memorial service at Transport Service Truck Terminal, in Texas City, Saturday, June 15. He will then be buried near his father in the Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC, date TBD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Groce Funeral Home, (828) 252-3535.
Scott was more beloved than he knew. Rest in peace, brother.
