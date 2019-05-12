Levi Sherman “Bill” Porter, 90, of League City, TX, passed away May 8, 2019. He was born in Crockett, TX on January 23, 1929 to James and Irene Porter. He was married to Shirley Faye Porter for 62 years. Bill worked as a plant operator for Ethyl Corp. and retired 35 years later. He was a member of the League City Masonic Lodge and loved boats.
If he wasn’t at the shipyard, he was in his driveway restoring a boat or watching a good old western movie. He also loved to sail his boats. And Bill was the last known boat builder from his era!
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his loving wife, Shirley.
He is survived by daughter Sherrye Alston and husband Gary; sons, James Sherman Porter and William Gene Porter and wife Rowena; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Fayma Burkes; brother-in-law Newman Hood; along with numerous nieces, nephews and foster grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.