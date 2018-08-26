DICKINSON—
Mrs. Billie Frye Maniscalco passed from this life Friday evening, August 24, 2018, peacefully at home.
Born March 28, 1929 in Galveston, Mrs. Maniscalco had been a lifelong area resident. A member of Shrine of the True Cross catholic church and the VFW Post #5400 ladies auxiliary. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, enjoyed crocheting and visiting with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Peter Maniscalco, Sr. and a son, Richard John Maniscalco, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Jasper “JJ” Maniscalco, Jr.; daughters, Leslie Rios and husband, Theodore, Lia Maniscalco, Catherine Mikaliunas and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Richard John Maniscalco, Jr., Dustin John Maniscalco, Mandi Fuller, Daniel Maniscalco, Emily Maniscalco.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 28, 2018, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, followed by a service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Dominic Pistone, Deacon Harold Eskew and Deacon Johnny Pistone officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rev. Dominic Pistone, Daniel Maniscalco, Dustin Maniscalco, Mandi Fuller, Richard Maniscalco, Jr. and Trey Beazley. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
