Clifford Alvin Cliff Robinson

TEXAS CITY — Clifford A. Robinson, 81, of Texas City, Texas, passed away February 18, 2022, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, with a visitation an hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Clifford was born on August 5, 1940, in Spring, Texas to Jesse and Edith Robinson. The family moved often, based on work assignments that Jesse received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They eventually settled in La Marque, Texas, where Cliff played baseball as a pitcher, graduated from high school, and made life-long friends.
Cliff followed in his Father’s footsteps, first by graduating from Texas A&M University class of 1962, and then by his engineering career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Cliff loved going fishing offshore and in Rockport with friends. He also made wonderful friends with the Traveling Aggies group and always looked forward to their next adventure. He was an avid golfer and participated weekly at Bayou Golf Course. He had a passion for wildlife, hunting and caring for his Brangus cattle and enjoyed many a campfire with family and friends in Rocksprings, Texas.
Cliff always supported the Aggies and was active with Galveston County A&M Club and took pleasure in catching up and attending Aggie events with his close classmates.
He is preceded in death by parents and daughter, Karen Lanette Robinson.
He is survived by wife of 57 years, Phyllis Robinson, brother Robert Robinson, sister Julia Kidd, daughters: Melissa Wood, Lynn Vera and husband Ric, Leigh Balli and husband Doug, grandsons: Kyle McGilberry and wife Celeste, Clifford Wood and wife Brittney, Cole McGilberry and Dallas Balli.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.