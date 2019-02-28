Elizabeth Lopez also Known as Liz was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 30, 1956. She entered Heaven’s gates on February 20th, 2019.
Elizabeth married the love of her life Milton Lopez 41 years ago. They relocated to Texas in 1983, where she called home. A loving mother and homemaker. Elizabeth truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with family and friends and riding her Harley with her husband. Elizabeth had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Liz will be remembered as a selfless wife and mother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She never complained and always looked to a better future. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
She is survived by her husband Milton Lopez her daughters Michelle Mitchell and husband Larry Mitchell, Nicolle Gagne and husband Bobby Gagne. Her mother and step father Nydia Vera and Wilson Vera. Her grandchildren Devin Ramey and wife Jamie Ramey, Nydia Gomez, Angelina Gagne and Brice Gagne. Her great grandson Silas Ramey and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The visitation is from 1pm to 2pm Saturday March 2, 2019. Memorial services will begin at 2pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Carnes Funeral home. Elizabeth requested to be cremated. A reception at Waters Edge 7827 2nd street in Hitchcock, Texas will follow, all are welcomed.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home at 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77591
