SANTA FE — Manuel Jesus Betancourt (Manolo) of Santa Fe Texas passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He passed away peacefully holding the hands of his daughters.
Manuel was born on November 13, 1927 in Havana, Cuba to Georgina Collazo Betancourt and Rodolfo Betancourt. His father and mother were both from Havana. His father was a lawyer but decided law wasn't for him so he bought a coffee plantation in Cuba. Manuel's father died when he was just 4 years old. He loved his father very much and losing his father at such a young age was something he would never forget and gave him a strong sense of responsibility for his family even as a child.
As a teenager, he enjoyed playing baseball and boxing. Manuel loved being outdoors. His grandfather and uncle owned a large cattle and dairy business in Cuba, and Manuel loved to work on the ranch. He knew then that he wanted to be in the cattle business. His mother wanted him to go to college but once he graduated with a Baccalaureate degree, he knew that he wanted to work on the ranch. When his grandfather passed away, he left part of the land to Manuel's family. Manuel took care of the business and over time bought more land and cattle. He built a large and successful cattle business in Cuba.
Manuel met his wife Suzette at the Havana Yacht Club. Soon they began dating and he married the love of his life six months later on July 1, 1954. They lived on the ranch in Cuba and soon started a family. While in Cuba, they had three children Joe, Rudy and Sana. Life on the ranch in Cuba was beautiful.
In 1961 Castro came into power and Manuel was taken political prisoner for transporting guns and ammunition to fight against Castro. He was a political prisoner for 3 years in unimaginable conditions. He would wake up every morning to the sounds of firing squads, never knowing if he would be next. Finally, in 1964 with the help of the French Embassy and Suzette's persistence, Manuel was released from prison, and they came to America. They had to leave their family and all that they knew. They lost their 8,000-acre cattle ranch, home and all of their belongings to the communist government.
Manuel found work on a ranch in Galveston, Texas and found ranching jobs doing whatever he could to support his family. Times were difficult and money was scarce. As the years went on, Manuel built up his own successful cattle business. In 1973 Manuel and Suzette welcomed their fourth child, Gina. Their home on 8-mile road was filled with love and laughter.
Manuel was a true cowboy. He was a mentor to many people who wanted to learn the cattle business. Manuel was extremely knowledgeable and very passionate about his business. When he was working cows, he was extremely focused and knew exactly the way he wanted everything done.
Manuel's life was truly like a movie. Anyone who knew him had the privilege to hear some of his amazing stories of his life and times in Cuba. Manuel was also very funny and loved to laugh. He had a Cuban accent mixed with a little bit of southern drawl. His laughter was contagious and filled up the room. He and Suzette lived a colorful, happy, beautiful life. He was extremely hardworking, and family meant everything to him. He was the most amazing, loving and generous father and grandfather.
He has been reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Suzette Betancourt. He is survived by sons, Joe Betancourt and wife Keli of Dickinson; Rudy Betancourt of Galveston; Susana Betancourt of Galveston; Gina Betancourt-Moore and husband Mike of Corpus Christi; grandchildren Taylor Williams and husband Zach of Galveston; Kati Barkmann and husband Charles of Dickinson; Haelen Betancourt of Galveston; Zak, Luke and Jason Moore of Corpus Christi; and great grandchildren; Joli, Mazie and Barrett.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 on Sunday, September 18th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 6:30 pm. Funeral service will begin at 10 am, Monday September 19th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers are Joe Betancourt, Rudy Betancourt, Mike Moore, Zak Moore, Luke Moore, Rodolfo Betancourt, Charles Barkmann and Zack Williams. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Cleary, John Lee Sullivan and Irenaeus Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.