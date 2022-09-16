SANTA FE — Manuel Jesus Betancourt (Manolo) of Santa Fe Texas passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He passed away peacefully holding the hands of his daughters.

Manuel was born on November 13, 1927 in Havana, Cuba to Georgina Collazo Betancourt and Rodolfo Betancourt. His father and mother were both from Havana. His father was a lawyer but decided law wasn't for him so he bought a coffee plantation in Cuba. Manuel's father died when he was just 4 years old. He loved his father very much and losing his father at such a young age was something he would never forget and gave him a strong sense of responsibility for his family even as a child.

