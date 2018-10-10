Ed or Pop as he is fondly known entered his heavenly home October 2, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. He was born in Texas City, Texas on March 27, 1933 to Oliver and Elnora Swan. He attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was baptized at his family church, Galilee United Methodist Church in Texas City. He gave valiant service to his Country through the United States Army. Being honorably discharged and returning home. It was during this time he met his beloved wife, Nell Tutson Swan, and they remained husband and wife for 58 years. He retired from Marathon Oil after giving over 25 years of dutiful service. Pop, coming from a very large family, therefore family was very important to him. He loved his family and enjoyed spending quality time with them. He was always available to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Octavia Carter, Lillie Keys, Rose Arche, Mary Francis, Oliver Swan, Jr., Ellis Swan, Thomas Swan, Herbert Swan, Roy Swan, Morris Swan and Freddie Swan.
His memory will live in the hearts of his family, wife, Nell Swan; sisters, Pearl Swan, Jeralean Tillman, Linda (Ben) Johnson, Daisy Buster; brothers, Henry Swan (Mary), Shelby Swan and Clarence (Debra) Swan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service of remembrance is scheduled for Saturday October 13, 2018 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. in La Marque. Viewing begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Officiant: Pastor William Sowell. Interment: Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.