John F. “Johnny” Van Ness, age 76, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Chi St. Luke’s Hospital in The Woodlands. He was born to Fred and Lucille Van Ness on April 15, 1943 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1961. He worked at Todd’s Shipyard for 27 years, and then went to work at Valero until his retirement in 2008. John was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was living his dream retirement, living in the woods in Centerville, Texas. He also travelled and cruised the world. Some of the places he visited were Iceland, Russia, Europe, The Caribbean, Hawaii and Alaska. John was a beekeeper and a lifelong gardener. He was planting watermelons a week before he died. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carolyn Newmann; and brothers Royce and Dale Van Ness.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Linda Van Ness; sons, Mark Van Ness and wife Cathy, John Van Ness and wife Kristin and Christopher Van Ness; grandchildren, Libby Miranda and husband Jorge, Lauren Van Ness and fiancé Emma Holian, Alli Healy and husband Jacob, Luke Van Ness, Cole Van Ness, Kaitlyn McKinney and Courtney McKinney; 2 great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Emmy Kate; sister-in-laws, Peggy Van Ness and Debby Van Ness; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Reverend John Burchell officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Centerville, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Luke Van Ness, Cole Van Ness, Jorge Miranda, Jacob Healy, Lane Chandler and Jake Chandler.
Memorials may be made to Evans Chapel United Methodist Church, 4133 FM 977 West, Leona, Texas 75850.
For those who wish to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
