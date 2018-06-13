Goodson
Funeral service for Arland Goodson will be held today from 2-3 p.m. at Santa Fe Christian Church. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Reeg
A memorial service for Paula Reeg will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
