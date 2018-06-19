Reba Gray Dorsey, 80, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas. Reba was born August 6, 1937 in Polk County, Texas to Doyle and Mattie Gray.
In 1975, Reba graduated nursing school and worked at Galveston County Memorial Hospital until her children were grown. She later worked as a medical investigator for the State of Texas which allowed her to fulfill her dream of returning to East Texas to live on her own “little piece of heaven” in Riverside, Texas. During her younger years, she enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, deer hunting, riding her motorcycles and horses.
Reba is survived by her children, David Dorsey of The Woodlands, Texas and Aaron Dorsey of Santa Fe, Texas; brothers, Gene Gray (Jan), Revis Gray (Janet), and Ronald Gray (Ramona); sister, Patricia Coffey; grandchildren, Shaun Dorsey, Taylor Dorsey, Travis Dorsey, and Logan Dorsey; and great grandchildren, Wade Dorsey, Danica Dorsey, Delany Dorsey, Ryleigh Dorsey, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son, Dennis Michael Dorsey, and her brother Gerald Gray.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. The funeral will be at the same location on Thursday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be June 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan, TX.
