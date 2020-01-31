Roque
Funeral Mass for Adam Roque will be held 11 a.m. today at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City.
Rodriguez
Memorial Mass for Edward Rodriguez will be held 10 a.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Rodriguez
Memorial Mass for Caroline Rodriguez will be held 10 a.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Walker
Services for Dorothy Walker will be held today at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 Oak St. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.
Cole
Celebration of life services for Duane Cole, Jr. will be held today at First United Methodist Church, 317 5th Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.
Moss
Services for Scott Moss will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Watson
Celebration of life services for Cassandra Watson will be held 2 p.m. today in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. in La Marque.
Phillips
Memorial service for Clois Phillips will be held 10:30 a.m. today at Northside Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Ciabattoni
Memorial service for Michael Ciabattoni will be held 1 p.m. today at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Warner
Celebration of life service for Lucille Warner will be held today in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 12 noon.
Connor
Services for Renard Connor, Jr. will be held today at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock, 6601 FM 2004, under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m.
Watkins
Services for Vanessa Watkins will be held 10 a.m. today at Church Without Walls - Eldridge. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Ritell
Celebration of life services for Renea Ritell will be held today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Pouncy
Celebration of life services for Abron Pouncy will be held 11 a.m. today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
