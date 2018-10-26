Hofheinz
Celebration of life services for Wilburn Hofheinz will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Warner
Funeral services for Edward Warner will be held at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.
DeZengotita
Funeral Mass for Willie DeZengotita will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Touchstone
Graveside services for Johnye Touchstone will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bangs Cemetery in Bangs Texas under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Williams
Celebration of life services for Evelyn Williams will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home.
Subjects
Funeral service for Elizabeth Subjects will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Wiltz
Celebration of life services for Cornelius Wiltz will be held at 12 noon in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Hays
Celebration of life services for Bonnie Hays will be held at 2 p.m. at the Universalist Fellowship, 520 Church St in Galveston.
