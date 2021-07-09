DICKINSON/LA MARQUE — On a beautiful day in Galveston County, Cynthia Faye Harris Rittenhouse was born on October 23, 1943, to John H. Harris, Sr. and Gladys M. Harris in Dickinson, Texas. Sister Cynthia was the 6th child out of the 8 children born to her parents. Cynthia, known as Faye to her family, was called home to eternal rest on July 3, 2021 at Houston Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Cynthia found Christ at an early age and joined her family church in Dickinson, Texas. She attended Dickinson public school system, Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. Later in life she met her husband, Don R. Rittenhouse, Sr. and from this union one son was born, her only child, Don R. Rittenhouse, Jr. While living in La Marque Texas, she was an active member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, Tx. As a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, she was a member of the Usher Board, Women's Circle #1, and the Prayer Band. She worked at UTMB for 33 years, 25 years in the ER department before retiring to care for her ailing mother. After her mother's passing, she moved to Baytown, Texas where she lived out her retirement cheering for her favorite sport teams and enjoying time with her son, daughter in law, grandchildren, and her faithful dog Fulani (Fufu). While living in Baytown, she joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church and continued receiving the word to feed her spirit and sustain her faith in God.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father and mother, John Harris, Sr. and Gladys Harris, three brothers, Johnny Harris, Jr., Ray S. Harris, Robert E. Harris, Sr., one sister, Margaret Ann Burleson and her mentor, Myrtle Frazier.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Don R. Rittenhouse, Jr. (Cynthia), 4 grandchildren, Jacquelyn Demouy (Seneca), Jeffrey Carrington (Ashley), Jairus Gamble, and Don "Trey" Rittenhouse, III., one sister, Doris M. Holmes, two brothers, Willie Harris and Odell D. Harris, Godchildren, Elgin Burleson, Kresha Patterson, Nyshira Austin, a host of friends, family, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for July 16th at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 501 Atlantic Street, Baytown, Texas 77521. Church viewing from 10am-11am with Funeral service immediately following at 11 am. Graveside service scheduled for July 17th at 10:30 am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Robey Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas.
