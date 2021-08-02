DICKINSON — In loving memory of our Father, Horace P. Jones born March 4, 1940 leaving his earthly body to join family and God in heaven July 30, 2021.
He served his country first as a Marine and then in the U.S. Army retiring after 22 years. He had a love for history, politics and arguing. He was a TEXAN, in the proudest of traditions a soldier, and a son of America; of these United States. He will be truly missed. He enjoyed western movies, the Golden Girls and listening to classic country music, but most of all he enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you, Dad, for the wisdom and life lessons, rest now we love you.
He is survived by former spouse, Rebecca Puente Jones; their daughters, Diana Abrams (Don), Stephanie Williamson (Stephen); son, Richard Jones (Rose); cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren; siblings, John Brown, Jeanette Geddes and Patsy Gaspard; as well as nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A small memorial will be held at the home of Richard Jones (son) between 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m., August 7, 2021. Please contact family for address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.