Ginzel
Funeral services for Elsie Ginzel will be held today at 12:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, TX.
White
Graveside service for Veda White will be held today at 10:00am at Trinity Memorial Cemetery in Big Spring, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.