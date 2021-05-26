WEBSTER — Mr. James Nelson Bliss, Jr. passed from this life Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, in Baytown.
Born August 24, 1941 in Galveston, TX, Mr. Bliss was a resident of Webster since 2013, previously of Dickinson. James had worked for Hillmans Seafood and enjoyed fishing and short wave radios.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Nelson and Elsie Evelyn (Rogers) Bliss, Jr.
Survivors include his brothers, David Bliss and wife, Melba of Galveston, Leonard Bliss and wife, Pat of Denton, Richard Bliss and wife, Gerri of Dickinson; sister, Patricia Ann Ronfola and husbad, Gabriel Joe of Dickinson; niece, Yolanda Bliss; nephews, Nathan Bliss, David Bliss, Joseph Ronfola, Michael Ronfola and Charles Ronfola.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
