Laurence Robert Larry Anderson, Sr.

LEAGUE CITY, TX — On Friday, January 14th , 2022, Larry passed away at home in League City at the age of 62. Larry was born in Buffalo New, York where he was to be the 2nd Child of Norman Henry Anderson (deceased) and Lucy (Weber) Anderson. Larry was under the wonderful care of AMED Hospice after a long battle of advanced COPD and Congestive Heart Failure.
Larry was a retired trim carpenter who loved what he did. He assisted many families in the area to rebuild after Hurricane Ike and also worked with the Galveston County Lead Based Paint Remediation Program. He was into the Texas Renaissance Festival and loved to camp. He was a story teller and quite a wordsmith. He helped his wife with all of her arts and wood working crafts, worked with her in her real estate business. They made many memories together and for those around them.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Harvey) Anderson, His Mother Lucy, brother Greg Anderson & wife Kelly Anderson, 7 children, daughter Jamie (Anderson) Hutton & husband Matthew Hutton, son Laurence Anderson Jr. and wife Megan Anderson, daughter Caitlin Anderson, and daughter Sarah Anderson, Step sons: Samuel Salliotte & wife Kara (Wells) Salliotte and Michael Salliotte.
He was pre-deceased by his oldest son Jeremy Robert Anderson and his father Norman Henry Anderson
He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Aleyna, Austyn, Myah, Jonah, Arielle, Liam, Laurence III, Savannah, Olivia and Jude.
Services to be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church located at 3459 FM Rd 518 East, League City, TX 77573 at 12 noon. His wife humbly asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be given to the Bay Harbour UMC Music Ministry or their Care Corp at http;//bayharbourumc.org/give
