GALVESTON —
On February 1st, Gilbert Leonard Barham was peacefully called home. His family will receive visitors from 2:00 until 5:00 pm, Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 31st & Broadway, in Galveston. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Gilbert will be remembered most for his love and devotion to his children. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor, his story telling, his willingness to help anyone in need, and most of all, his ability to make friends with everyone. Growing up, Gilbert was an avid fisherman, as well as hunter, spending many hours catching the big one on the Flagship or rabbit and deer hunting in Uvalde.
Out of high school, Gilbert starting work for Dienst Distributing for a few years, then becoming one of the top pizza chefs for his aunt and uncle’s restaurant, Mario’s on 61st. Wanting a change, Gilbert’s final employment was with the Local ILA.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his mom, Betsy Barham; his grandparents, Roger Silva and Betty Moon, and Lucille and Tommy Barham, Sr.
Gilbert is survived by his two loving children, Chloe and Zachary Barham and their mom, Lisa Quiroga-Burus; his father and stepmother, William and Brenda Barham; brother, William (Wayne) Barham and wife, Hope; sisters, Dusty Kuhn and husband, Ray, Holly Gamez, and Sinda Phelps and husband, Ryan; aunts and uncles: Barbara and Chuck Skarshaug, Tommy and Annette Barham, Donald and Cheryl Moon, Ellen and John Smecca, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
“Heeey, it ain’t about size, I move mountains.” — Gilbert Barham
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gilbert’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
