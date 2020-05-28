Jones
Graveside service for Paulette Jones will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston County Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Schmidt
Funeral mass for Germaine Schmidt will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Walker, Jr.
Visitation service for Thairin Walker, Jr. will be held today at 11:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
