Elaine Stidhem died Sunday February 16, 2020 in La Porte, Texas. She was born September 28, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to Marcello D. and Ethel M. Galeno Lester.
Elaine worked for the Galveston County Tax Office and Appraisal District since 1979 and retired on October 31, 2001. She was a member of the Grand Opera House in Galveston for 40 years; Elaine loved to travel and visit Art Museums.
Preceded in death by her husband Luther D. Stidhem, who was killed on the USCG Cutter Blackthorn, January 28, 1980; father and mother; step-father Howard C. Lester; sisters; Estrella Galeno and Evohn Kay and brother Pete Galeno.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Lynn Santiago and husband Chris; two grandchildren; Chandra Stevenson and husband Robert, and Trevor Santiago and great-grandson Wyatt Stevenson; and sister Ellen Martin and husband Jack and nephew Garrett Martin.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Rev. John Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
