Jose Enrique Smokie Garza

GALVESTON, TX — Jose Garza was born on June 12, 1978, in Galveston, Texas, to Jose "Henry" Arreola and Linda Herrera. He was a blessed baby boy, having been raised by Abelardo O. and Evangelina Garza, his parents, who loved him dearly. Jose was nurtured in a close, loving home and was reared in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was educated in the Galveston Independent School District and was a proud "Galvestonian."
Jose, affectionately known as "Smokey," loved life and the people in it. He was known for his larger-than-life personality and giving heart. Smokey made sure everyone was taken care of, family and friends. His family was the priority. He loved his siblings, children, nieces, nephews, and cousins immensely, but most of all, Smokey loved his wife, Kimberly. He was an excellent protector of his wife and spent every day loving her to the fullest. He loved game family night with the kids, sharing laughs, eating good food, and playing Mario Kart, and Mortal Kombat. Smokey was passionate about dogs and could not wait to say, "Dog Coming". Smokey had an interest in Horticulture and was an excellent gardener. He was also an avid news watcher; his entertainment was flipping through all the channels, making sure he stayed up on current events. When Smokey was not at home, you would find him shopping at his favorite spot Giorgio's or eating at all the exclusive restaurants with his friends.
Smokey was preceded in death by his parents Abelardo O. and Evangelina Garza, biological parents Henry Arreola and Linda Herrera, grandfather Jesse Arreola, grandmother Ida Arreola, brother Alfred Garza, sister Carolina Gurule, uncle Alejandro Gonzales, aunt Carolina Larmis, nephew Trevon Miles, friends/brothers Deddrick Sineguare Sr. and Fred Harris IV.
Smokey leaves precious memories to cherish his loving wife, Kimberly Garza; children Evangelina Garza (Kim), Jose Garza Jr., Antonio Garza, Alejandro Garza, and Jose Toro Jr.; stepfather Benjamin Herrera Jr.; brothers Martin Garza and Abelardo E. Garza (Marivel); sisters Beatrice Garcia, Cecilia Garza Angela Rivera (Gilbert), Christina Garza (Reggie), and Elizabeth Baker (Kenneth); Sister in love Candace Slaydon (Ronald) and a special uncle and aunt Tommy and Marylou Biondo.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. Visitation will also be Friday from 9 AM till 10:30 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
