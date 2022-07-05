Pending services for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Margaret Lee (Sinclair) Laney, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Margaret Lee Laney Arrangement Service Riverside J. Levy Funeral Home × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chaseWilliam Reece pleads guilty to two Galveston County murdersTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League City'Their jaws drop': Teen League City sisters shaking up male-dominated drag racing sceneGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'Firefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantI won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rightsLa Marque OKs rollback checks as officials brace for lean futureGalveston County to use eminent domain for detention pond landComplaint claims cruise line forced Muslim woman to remove hijab at Port of Galveston CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual parade CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (141) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (107) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.