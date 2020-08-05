February 16, 1962 – July 27, 2020
In life we knew him as Billy. In death we call him friend. He was a gentle soul who never complained and never asked for much. A smile and a kind word were enough for him and his loving canine companion, Cujo. The Father called him home so that he should have to suffer no more. Rest in peace, dear friend, and bless all who showed you love.
Graveside services will be held at 10:45 am, Friday, August 7, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston. Proceed to Lane 2 upon arrival.
