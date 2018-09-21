Smith
Celebration of life services for Randal Smith will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Church of The Living God, 3315 7 Mile Rd. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
McNair
Homegoing services for Jessie McNair will be held at 11 a.m. at Westward Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward St. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Aguilar
Memorial services for Uvaldo Aguilar Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Jackson
Homegoing services for Zella Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Lesniewski
Services for Jay Lesniewski will be held at 5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Quinine
Services for Thelma Quinine will be held at 2 p.m. at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Prear
Celebration of life services for Carrie Prear will be held at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Moore
Funeral services for Larry Moore will be held at 11 a.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City.
