Jerry Ann Eubank, 76, of Galveston, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Jerry was born in Tyler, Texas. She graduated from Texas Christian University in Ft Worth, Texas and then worked for a large insurance company in Dallas, Texas. That is where she met the love of her life and husband of fifty-three years, Mike.
Left to cherish the beautiful memories of her life are her sons, David and Eric; daughter Kim; grandson Wade; brother, Bob Presley (Mary); nieces, Jill, Ann, Jeanne, and Erin.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, Melba and Robert H. Presley.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church Street, Galveston, Texas.
Jerry was a caring and fun loving person. We want to make this celebration of life to be a happy one. So please wear your brightly colored floral prints. No suits or ties required! In lieu of flowers we ask that anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Jerry’s honor may do so to the charity or organization of their choice.
