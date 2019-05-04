Donna Sue Dickson, 81, departed this life peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. She was born Donna Sue Lacey to Edgar and Ethel Lacey in Beggs, Oklahoma but moved to Texas City while in high school. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1955. While in high school, she was active in the band, musicals and basketball. She was also the 1954-55 May Fete Queen. She eloped and married her husband of 64 years, Norman Keith Dickson, during her senior year.
She and Keith were residents of Texas City for over 40 years. Upon her retirement from UTMB, she and Keith moved to their home on Lake Livingston where she loved to fish, spend time with her grandchildren, have coffee with friends and occasionally play the slots. They also spent many years traveling the country in their RV. For several years she served on the board of directors for the Onalaska Senior Citizens Center.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carl Lacey and sister Judy Lacey Kilsby. She is survived by her husband, Norman Keith Dickson, sons Kyle L. Dickson and wife Mary and Norman Glenn Dickson and fiancé, Debbie Johnson, grandchildren Victoria Dickson of Venice, California, Kyle L. Dickson, Jr and wife Loralee of Friendswood, Texas, Charles K. Dickson of Santa Fe, Texas and great-grandson Theo Dickson.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Resort and her caregivers, Mae and Peggy and the others from Traditions Hospice for all they did for her in her final days.
Memorial Services is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on May 11, 2019 at St. John’s Methodist Church, 8200 - 25th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77591. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John’s Methodist Church’s Toddler’s Playground fund.
