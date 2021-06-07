Juanita Dinklage King

GALVESTON — Juanita Dinklage was born August 28, 1931 on Galveston Island. As a girl, she loved roller skating on the seawall and collecting sea shells on the beach. After graduating from Ball High, she met Henry King on a blind date. That evening, she told her mother that she had just met the man she would marry. Juanita and Henry were married March 10, 1950. From that happy union, three children were born: Janet, Steve, and Julie. The family has since grown to include six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Juanita was always proud to be BOI (Born On the Island), and she kept up with Galveston friends and news even after moving to the mainland. She loved adventure, and she always found more joy in the journey than the destination itself. Juanita and Henry lived in Alaska twice, survived the Great Alaskan Earthquake of 1964, and eventually bought a brand new house in Dickinson, Texas that they would call home for the rest of their lives.
After the kids were grown, Juanita decided to further her education at the University of Houston. She earned a business degree in her 50s and worked as the office manager for a local physician for several years. Following Henry’s retirement, the happy couple traveled the world. Juanita had that special ability to make any outing into an adventure. She was a member of Eastern Star, League of Women Voters, AARP, H2U, and many other civic and social organizations. She was also active at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and she volunteered with Shriner’s Burn Unit sewing cloth animals for the children there.
Juanita lost the love of her life when Henry passed away in 2014 after 64 years of marriage. Although she grieved, Juanita was determined to make the most of every remaining day until she could rejoin Henry in Heaven. After suffering a series of health problems in late 2019, she steadily declined until the Lord called her home on June 8, 2020.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her brother Robert Dinklage, and her parents Robert and Ella Dinklage.
Juanita Dinklage King dearly loved her family and friends. She taught us all to make the most of every day and to view life as one great adventure.
