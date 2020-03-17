Joyce Marie Ray, 78, of Texas City, passed away March 13, 2020.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20; and the homegoing celebration will begin at noon Saturday, March 21, with visitation available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All services will be Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., in Texas City.
