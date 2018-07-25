GALVESTON—Felix Jorge Cora "The Cobra", 64, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX, surrounded by family.
Felix was born on June 18, 1954, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Carmen Delia Perez and the late Felipe Jorge Cora.
Felix was preceded in death by his father, Felipe Cora; brother, Charlo Beloen; sister, Sonia Peza; grandson, Josiah Debron Marks; and nephew, Goldo Reyes.
Felix is survived by his wife, Jeanette Love Cora; son, Felix Cora Jr.; daughter, Lorene Cora (Joseph Marks Sr.); grandchildren, Joseph Marks Jr., Dansia Cora, Jozette Marks, Felix Cora Jr. III, Seth Nelson-Cora, sister, Virginia Hegwood Riversand; a host of other siblings, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., followed by the homecoming service at 11:00 A.M. at Abundant Life Church, 5801 Avenue S, Galveston, TX Rev Arnold Morton, host pastor and Rev. John T. Phillips, Sr., eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See his webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
