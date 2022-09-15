Winnie Dawson Ruth

COLUMBIA — Winnie Ruth Dawson was born June 29, 1927, in Huntland, TN, and passed away peacefully in her sleep September 12, 2022, in Columbia, MO at the age of 95. She was surrounded by the loving care of her son Bob, daughter Barbara, and devoted caregiver Lisa. Winnie Ruth had formerly resided in Pearland, TX and La Marque, TX where she attended First Baptist of La Marque, Shady Crest Baptist Church as well as New Harvest Church. Winnie Ruth briefly served her country as an enlisted WAVE at the Naval base in Chicago where she met her husband, and they began their 59-year adventure together. Later Winnie Ruth retired from LMISD as an Educational Diagnostician after years of service to handicapped students. Upon retirement she became a master gardener and spent the rest of her life planting trees.

Winne reunites with her late husband, Earl B. Dawson; parents, James and Susan Isbell; sisters: "Suzie" Enzena Doerschuck, Dorothea Ophelia Nations, Katherine Saylor, and Francis Smothers; brothers: James Franklin Isbell, Jr., Howard Isbell, Bill "William" Isbell, and Paul Isbell.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription