SAN LEON — Ernestine T. Castro, age 94, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born on May 26, 1926 in Laredo, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Jean Muehr and husband Eric; son Ralph Castro and wife Denessa; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who were very special to her.
Funeral services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., with Dr. Ralph Castro officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. A private interment will be held at a later date at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
