Virgil William “Trey” Davis III

SANTA FE — Virgil "Trey" William Davis III, a resident of Santa Fe, TX, passed away December 25, 2021 in Texas City, TX in the comfort of his daughter's home surrounded by love. A glorious Christmas morning met with the presence of the Lord. He was 51. Trey was born in Galveston, TX on February 6, 1970 and graduated from La Marque High School, class of 1988. He signed with and attended Sam Houston State University where he played football. He was a loyal hand and very loved coworker and dear friend at Marathon Oil where he worked as an Operator for 31 years.
His kids and grandchildren were the light of his life and he would tell anyone who would listen just how proud he was of all of them. Trey was a truly devoted father that beamed with pride and joy from the very beginning for Hunter and Hollie. His grandchildren adored him and will continue to love and honor the memory of their Big Pawpaw who thought the absolute world of them. He was an avid and adventurous outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and be the life of the party with his big goofy personality. His infectious smile and contagious laugh were truly one of a kind. Trey was without a doubt someone who would offer the very shirt off his back to help those he loved. A kind, old soul that this world lost far too soon and his absence will certainly be felt for a lifetime by so many.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nelda Davis.
Trey leaves behind his beautiful and loving family to continue on with his legacy. His devoted daughter, Hollie Davis, and husband Jordan Cabarubio of Texas City, TX, beloved son, Hunter Davis, and wife Kaila of Santa Fe, TX; cherished grandchildren: Callie Cabarubio, Brilee Davis, and Knox Cabarubio; father, Virgil William Davis, Jr. of Santa Fe, TX; loving mother of his children, Anna Jarl; sisters: Kelly Henry, and husband Aaron, and Tammy Patterson.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crowder Fish Camp, 8911 Paula Ln. in Dickinson, TX 77539 for a day full of happy memories and celebration in honor of such a wonderful, loving father, Pawpaw, son, and dear friend.
