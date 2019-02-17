Joan Catherine Milan-Chandler
GALVESTON—Joan Catherine Milan-Chandler age 57 of Tiki Island passed peacefully away Saturday February 16, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Juan Alberto Martinez Sanchez
GALVESTON—Juan Alberto Martinez Sanchez age 15 of Galveston died Thursday February 14, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, www.CarnesBrothers.com
