GALVESTON, TX — Gloria Faye Williams, 84, of Galveston, Texas, passed away January 5th, 2022 at Regency Care in League City, Texas.
Gloria was born August 16, 1937 in Bright Star, Arkansas. She spent all her youth in that area, graduating from Bright Star High School in 1954. She soon relocated to Houston for better career opportunities where she met and later married Sam (John R.) Williams in September of 1961. Together they spent the next 30 years in the Forest Cove area near Kingwood, Texas. They remained busy raising their two sons, participating in numerous school and athletic endeavors. They chose to retire to Galveston in 1995 where Sam could fish and Gloria could hunt seashells and play bridge.
Gloria was preceded in death by Sam after 59 years of marriage, and by her son Jack Carter Williams. She is survived by her eldest son, John R. Williams, Jr. and his wife Shirley of Bryan, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A family service will be held in the spring in the Honey Grove area of northeast Texas. All arrangements will be handled by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home of Paris, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.
Gloria Faye was a very special person to all her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
